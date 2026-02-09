Left Menu

Takaichi's Victory: Japan's Path to Enhanced Defense

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's election victory enables her to advance a security agenda focused on countering China. Her plans include expanding Japan's military and easing arms export restrictions, despite China's opposition. Takaichi's administration aims to increase defense spending and revise Japan's pacifist constitution.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a decisive election win, solidifying her hawkish defense agenda against China. Capturing 352 of 465 lower house seats, Takaichi is set to expand military capabilities to deter Chinese threats, including those targeting Taiwan. Her comments suggesting a potential military response to Chinese aggression have sparked tensions with Beijing.

China responded with economic countermeasures, including travel bans to Japan and export restrictions on strategic materials. However, Taiwan's ambassador congratulated Takaichi, underscoring Japan's defiance of Chinese pressure. Despite China's urging for a diplomatic approach, Takaichi remained firm, prioritizing Japan's national interest while keeping communication channels open.

Takaichi draws inspiration from Margaret Thatcher as she plans to increase defense spending significantly. Her government is preparing a robust national security strategy, with discussions on amending Japan's pacifist constitution to formally acknowledge its Self-Defense Forces. Takaichi's ambitious plans could face budget constraints but are backed by her party's parliamentary majority.

