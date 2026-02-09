New Labour Codes: Revolutionizing India's Workforce Landscape
A survey by VVGNLI reveals promising perspectives on India's new labour codes, highlighting expected improvements in working conditions, compliance simplification, and social security. Around 60% of workers anticipate better working conditions, while employers forecast enhanced business efficiency, indicating widespread acceptance and positivity towards the new legislation.
The recent implementation of four new labour codes in India is set to bring transformative changes to the workforce landscape, according to a survey conducted by the V V Giri National Labour Institute. The survey reveals that approximately 60% of workers expect improved working conditions under the new legislative framework.
Notified last November and to be fully operational by April 2026, these codes aim to bolster social security, modernize labour relations, and streamline compliance processes. Workers and employers alike are expressing optimism, with the new regulations perceived as a balance between labour protection and economic efficiency.
The promising outcomes are backed by a comprehensive study involving over 6,400 participants, including both workers and employers. The findings endorse the labour codes as a progressive reform that is likely to foster inclusive and sustainable growth in India's diverse workforce sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
