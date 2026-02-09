New Labour Codes: Revolutionizing India's Workforce Landscape

The recent implementation of four new labour codes in India is set to bring transformative changes to the workforce landscape, according to a survey conducted by the V V Giri National Labour Institute. The survey reveals that approximately 60% of workers expect improved working conditions under the new legislative framework.

Notified last November and to be fully operational by April 2026, these codes aim to bolster social security, modernize labour relations, and streamline compliance processes. Workers and employers alike are expressing optimism, with the new regulations perceived as a balance between labour protection and economic efficiency.

The promising outcomes are backed by a comprehensive study involving over 6,400 participants, including both workers and employers. The findings endorse the labour codes as a progressive reform that is likely to foster inclusive and sustainable growth in India's diverse workforce sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)