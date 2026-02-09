Unprecedented Surge: Kolkata's Domicile Certificate Demand Soars Amid Electoral Roll Revision

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has witnessed an unprecedented surge in applications for domicile certificates over the past month and a half. According to officials, this spike is linked to the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with over 14,000 applications submitted by January 31, far exceeding the typical monthly average of fewer than 200.

In response to the increased demand, the KMC has set up dedicated counters at its headquarters and borough offices, following directives from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The domicile certificates have become essential for voters whose names were flagged or omitted during the verification process.

The surge in applications is occurring amid heightened political activity surrounding the electoral roll revision. The process has been streamlined to accommodate the growing need, with applications being verified through police checks before final approval. Officials expect demand to remain high as more voters seek to confirm their residency status.

