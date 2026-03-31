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Calcutta High Court Upholds Election Commission Officer Transfers

The Calcutta High Court dismissed a petition against the Election Commission's transfer of top administrative and police officers in West Bengal ahead of assembly elections. The petition argued that the transfers would disrupt governance, but the court upheld the EC's decisions. Elections are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:01 IST
Calcutta High Court Upholds Election Commission Officer Transfers
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The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the Election Commission's transfer of top administrative and police service officers in the poll-bound state of West Bengal. Among those transferred were the state's chief secretary, home secretary, and Director General of Police. These reshuffles were implemented immediately after the announcement of the assembly election schedule.

The petitioner argued that such large-scale transfers could disrupt the administration of the state. However, a division bench led by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul rejected the plea, maintaining that the Election Commission's authority in conducting elections remains paramount.

The West Bengal assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes slated for May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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