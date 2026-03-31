Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Actions

Mamata Banerjee, leader of the Trinamool Congress, has penned a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, heavily criticizing the Election Commission's current procedures. She claims these steps threaten the voting rights of legitimate voters in West Bengal.

In her detailed three-page letter, Banerjee argues that the Commission's decisions are jeopardizing both democratic and fundamental rights of the citizens. She expressed concern over the Commission's deviation from constitutional standards expected of such an authority.

Banerjee called upon the commission to carry out its duties responsibly by ensuring free and fair elections, emphasizing the need to uphold constitutional values during the elections for West Bengal's 294-member assembly, scheduled for late April 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)