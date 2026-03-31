Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Actions

Mamata Banerjee has addressed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, asserting that the Commission's actions could disenfranchise valid voters in Bengal. She accused the Election Commission of undermining democratic rights and stressed the importance of upholding constitutional principles during the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:18 IST
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Election Commission's Actions
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Mamata Banerjee, leader of the Trinamool Congress, has penned a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, heavily criticizing the Election Commission's current procedures. She claims these steps threaten the voting rights of legitimate voters in West Bengal.

In her detailed three-page letter, Banerjee argues that the Commission's decisions are jeopardizing both democratic and fundamental rights of the citizens. She expressed concern over the Commission's deviation from constitutional standards expected of such an authority.

Banerjee called upon the commission to carry out its duties responsibly by ensuring free and fair elections, emphasizing the need to uphold constitutional values during the elections for West Bengal's 294-member assembly, scheduled for late April 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tehran’s Fiery Gambit: Tensions Spike as Oil Tanker Burned Near Dubai

Tehran’s Fiery Gambit: Tensions Spike as Oil Tanker Burned Near Dubai

 Global
2
AI Demand Surge Opens Chipmaking Battle: Samsung Emerges as Key Challenger to TSMC

AI Demand Surge Opens Chipmaking Battle: Samsung Emerges as Key Challenger t...

 South Korea
3
NCW Demands Justice for Aligarh's Fallen Youth

NCW Demands Justice for Aligarh's Fallen Youth

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Violations

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Violations

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026