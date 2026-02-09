Retired Police Officer's Drunk Driving Chaos: An Alarming Incident

A retired assistant police commissioner, allegedly intoxicated, caused chaos in Navi Mumbai's Karave village by colliding his fast-moving vehicle into a parked tempo. The incident, which unfolded Saturday evening, ignited fear among locals and passersby.

Identified as Arun Baban Pokharkar, the 58-year-old retired officer was reportedly under the influence when the crash occurred, according to officials. While there were no serious injuries, the panic was palpable, and enraged residents intervened by halting the car and confronting Pokharkar before police arrived.

Captured on bystanders' phones, the event's footage quickly went viral on social media. Confirmed by an identity card and police nameplate found in the vehicle, Pokharkar has been charged with rash driving and endangering safety under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicle Act. The investigation continues as police carry on with inquiries.