Assembly election is all about 'driving out' AIADMK chief Palaniswami, says Udhayanidhi at Kanchi DMK poll rally.
PTI | Kanchipuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:15 IST
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Assembly election is all about 'driving out' AIADMK chief Palaniswami, says Udhayanidhi at Kanchi DMK poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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