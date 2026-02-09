Court Weighs in on Piramal Pharma's Pollution Case in Gujarat

The Supreme Court has directed the Gujarat State Pollution Control Board to assess Piramal Pharma Limited's representation concerning a closure mandate issued against its Dahej manufacturing unit. The order was aimed at addressing claims of illegal hazardous waste disposal. The court has mandated a prompt decision within a week.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria examined the appeal against a February 5 Gujarat High Court ruling that sustained the closure. The initial closure notice, issued on February 3, responded to accusations of chemical waste being improperly discharged into a canal.

If unsatisfied with the pollution board's decision, Piramal Pharma has the option to escalate the matter to the National Green Tribunal, with an expectation of a decision within two weeks post-filing. This highlights the ongoing legal and environmental scrutiny facing industrial operations in the region.

