Court Weighs in on Piramal Pharma's Pollution Case in Gujarat

The Supreme Court has directed the Gujarat State Pollution Control Board to review Piramal Pharma Limited's appeal against a factory closure order within a week. The closure followed allegations of illegal chemical waste dumping into a canal. The firm can further approach the National Green Tribunal if dissatisfied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:53 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has directed the Gujarat State Pollution Control Board to assess Piramal Pharma Limited's representation concerning a closure mandate issued against its Dahej manufacturing unit. The order was aimed at addressing claims of illegal hazardous waste disposal. The court has mandated a prompt decision within a week.

A bench consisting of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria examined the appeal against a February 5 Gujarat High Court ruling that sustained the closure. The initial closure notice, issued on February 3, responded to accusations of chemical waste being improperly discharged into a canal.

If unsatisfied with the pollution board's decision, Piramal Pharma has the option to escalate the matter to the National Green Tribunal, with an expectation of a decision within two weeks post-filing. This highlights the ongoing legal and environmental scrutiny facing industrial operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

