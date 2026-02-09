National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern
The NHRC has issued notices to the Delhi government and police, responding to data showing 807 missing persons in Delhi during early January 2026. This includes a troubling number of minors. The NHRC underscored the potential human rights implications and called for a comprehensive report on the situation.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised alarms over the rising number of missing persons in Delhi, following a media report that highlighted 807 disappearances in the first half of January 2026, based on police data. This grim statistic includes both minors and adults, prompting the NHRC to demand urgent action and detailed reports from the city's governing authorities.
In its notice to the chief secretary of Delhi's government and the police commissioner, the NHRC emphasized the serious human rights concerns presented by these figures. Out of the missing, 191 are minors, adding a distressing dimension to the crisis. So far, 235 individuals have been located, leaving 572 unaccounted for as of now.
The report from February 5 also revealed that 24,508 people were reported missing in Delhi in 2025, with a particular vulnerability seen in women and adolescents. A concerning average of 54 disappearances per day was noted at the start of 2026, though the police reported a decline compared to similar periods in previous years. These findings necessitate an immediate and strategic response to prevent human rights violations in the national capital.
