Crypto Scams and Cash Seizures: ED Cracks Down on Ahmedabad Call Centre Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate has seized cryptocurrency and cash following raids on an Ahmedabad-based illegal call centre accused of defrauding foreign nationals, primarily in the US. The operation featured impersonations of US officials, coercing victims into digital payments, and converting illicit funds into cryptocurrency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted significant raids on an illegal call centre in Ahmedabad, leading to the seizure of cryptocurrency worth approximately Rs 10 lakh, alongside Rs 13.5 lakh in cash. This operation targeted individuals accused of defrauding foreign nationals, mainly in the United States.

The call centre operators allegedly impersonated US government officials and private company representatives, scaring victims with false claims of unpaid dues and legal troubles. Victims were coerced into purchasing gift cards and making digital payments, which were laundered and converted into cryptocurrency via platforms like Paxful.

The probe, which involved multiple premises, uncovered that a fraction of the illicit finances moved through Indian banks, while most transactions utilized cash and cryptocurrency. The ED's actions stem from cybercrime cases registered by Gujarat Police and the CBI. Numerous arrests have been made, and assets, including bank accounts and digital devices, have been frozen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

