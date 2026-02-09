High Stakes in the Allahabad High Court: Anuj Chaudhary's Legal Battle

In the latest development at the Allahabad High Court, hearings will proceed this Tuesday on a petition from former Sambhal circle officer Anuj Chaudhary. This challenge addresses a January 9 ruling by the previous chief judicial magistrate (CJM), which had ordered an FIR against several policemen, including Chaudhary.

Not only has Chaudhary filed a petition, but the Uttar Pradesh government has also joined the fray, questioning the CJM's directive. Both petitions have been consolidated by the court. Representing the state, Additional Advocate General Manish Goel contended that the CJM's decision breached the necessary procedural mandates of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The case stems from allegations that the police, led by officials including Chaudhary and Anuj Kumar Tomar, fired upon civilians in Sambhal, a move argued to fall outside their official capacity. This matter of significant public interest rests under the scrutiny of Justice Samit Gopal as it awaits further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)