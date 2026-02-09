Left Menu

High Stakes in the Allahabad High Court: Anuj Chaudhary's Legal Battle

The Allahabad High Court is set to continue hearings on a petition by former Sambhal circle officer Anuj Chaudhary, challenging an order by the then CJM for an FIR against him and others. The state's additional advocate general argued procedural errors while linking the firing on civilians to unlawful police action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:25 IST
High Stakes in the Allahabad High Court: Anuj Chaudhary's Legal Battle
petition
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest development at the Allahabad High Court, hearings will proceed this Tuesday on a petition from former Sambhal circle officer Anuj Chaudhary. This challenge addresses a January 9 ruling by the previous chief judicial magistrate (CJM), which had ordered an FIR against several policemen, including Chaudhary.

Not only has Chaudhary filed a petition, but the Uttar Pradesh government has also joined the fray, questioning the CJM's directive. Both petitions have been consolidated by the court. Representing the state, Additional Advocate General Manish Goel contended that the CJM's decision breached the necessary procedural mandates of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The case stems from allegations that the police, led by officials including Chaudhary and Anuj Kumar Tomar, fired upon civilians in Sambhal, a move argued to fall outside their official capacity. This matter of significant public interest rests under the scrutiny of Justice Samit Gopal as it awaits further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jamaat-e-Islami's Final Election Plea Highlights Integrity and Inclusivity

Jamaat-e-Islami's Final Election Plea Highlights Integrity and Inclusivity

 Bangladesh
2
Crisis at Number 10: The Starmer-Mandelson Controversy

Crisis at Number 10: The Starmer-Mandelson Controversy

 United Kingdom
3
Tragic Blast Exposes Illegal Coal Mining in Meghalaya

Tragic Blast Exposes Illegal Coal Mining in Meghalaya

 India
4
Rohini Commuters Brace for Traffic Disruptions: Navigating Sewer Work Impact

Rohini Commuters Brace for Traffic Disruptions: Navigating Sewer Work Impact

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026