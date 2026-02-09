Left Menu

Tragic Discovery in Bilaspur: Woman's Body Found in Water Tank

A migrant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and brothers-in-law, who hid her body in a water tank. Police are searching for the suspects, who have fled. Suspicions arose when the woman's family couldn't contact her, leading to a police search and the grim discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development in Bilaspur, police uncovered the body of a migrant woman concealed in a water tank, believed to be the result of a sinister murder by her husband and two brothers-in-law.

The accused have reportedly absconded, and law enforcement is intensifying the manhunt to capture them. The woman's family became alarmed after losing contact for several days, prompting a thorough search by local authorities.

The victim's body was discovered encased in cement within the tank, likely an attempt to mask any evidence of the crime. The Bilaspur police chief confirmed the incident, noting the immediate formation of a special team to track down the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

