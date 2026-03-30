Tragic Crime in Palghar: Husband's Deadly Conspiracy
A 26-year-old man and his friend allegedly murdered his wife due to suspicions about her character. The couple had recently moved to Maharashtra, where the crime occurred. Police arrested the suspects after forensic evidence connected them to the March 19 murder in Shiravli village.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, a 26-year-old man, fueled by distrust, allegedly orchestrated the murder of his wife with the assistance of a friend in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The incident has left the local community in disbelief, authorities reported on Monday.
According to Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police, Roshan Ramjam Yadav brought his wife, Madhubala, from their UP hometown to Nalasopara a few days before the alleged crime. By March 28, both Yadav and his accomplice, Bhanu Pratap, were apprehended for the March 19 murder, following a rigorous investigation.
The victim's decomposed remains were discovered in a field, her throat slashed and head bludgeoned. Police efforts, including examining missing person reports and reviewing extensive CCTV footage, eventually identified Yadav and Pratap as the prime suspects.
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- crime
- Palghar
- police
- homicide
- investigation
- suspects
- arrest
- forensic evidence
- Nalasopara
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