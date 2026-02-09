Nordic Diplomats Entangled in Epstein Corruption Scandal

Norwegian authorities have initiated a corruption investigation involving two diplomats linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Mona Juul, who recently stepped down as ambassador to Jordan and Iraq, faces gross corruption allegations. Her husband, Terje Roed-Larsen, a former government minister, is suspected of complicity in the same.

The couple's connections to Epstein were first revealed by the Norwegian press in 2019. Roed-Larsen had explicitly thanked Epstein for financial assistance and labeled him a 'best friend,' a relationship he has since apologized for. The scandal has resurfaced due to new revelations from U.S. Justice Department files.

As the probe continues, police are examining potential benefits received by Juul tied to her diplomatic duties. The investigation highlights broader concerns about the extent of Epstein's influence across Europe, with more prominent figures, including British political leaders, facing scrutiny over past associations.

