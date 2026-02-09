Title Deeds Handover in Bethlehem Advances Land Justice, Says Mhlauli

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Ms Nonceba Mhlauli on Monday said the handover of title deeds to residents of Bethlehem in the Free State marks a critical step in correcting historical injustices and building a more inclusive and productive future.

Speaking during the title deeds handover ceremony, attended alongside Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso, the Deputy Minister described secure land ownership as a foundation for dignity, opportunity, and long-term development.

“It represents security. It represents opportunity. And it represents a decisive step toward correcting the injustices of our past while building a more inclusive and productive future,” Mhlauli said.

Accelerating Land Reform and Tenure Security

The event formed part of government’s ongoing efforts to accelerate land reform, strengthen tenure security, and ensure that beneficiaries are supported towards sustainable land use and inclusive rural development.

Mhlauli emphasised that land reform must go beyond the transfer of ownership.

“Government is clear that land reform must not only transfer land, but must also support the sustainable use of that land,” she said.

She added that beneficiaries should be empowered to:

Farm and produce food

Build homes and infrastructure

Invest and access economic opportunities

Create livelihoods for families and communities

“Land must become a productive asset that drives growth, food security, and local economic development,” she explained.

Linked to Operation Vulindlela Structural Reforms

The Deputy Minister said the initiative is part of the broader Operation Vulindlela structural reform programme, a joint initiative of the Presidency and National Treasury aimed at removing barriers to economic growth, improving service delivery, and strengthening state capacity.

She noted that a key focus area within Operation Vulindlela is spatial integration and housing, including:

Clearing the backlog of title deeds

Improving access to secure land ownership

Supporting inclusive development

Addressing Post-Settlement Challenges

While reaffirming government’s commitment, Mhlauli acknowledged that challenges remain in the land reform process.

“We recognise that issues of post-settlement support, governance, access to finance, infrastructure, and market access must continue to be addressed with urgency,” she said.

She stressed that government will continue working closely with beneficiaries, communal property associations (CPAs), traditional leaders, and other stakeholders to ensure land reform succeeds not only in policy, but in practice.

Call to Beneficiaries: Use Land as a Foundation for Progress

Addressing title deed recipients directly, the Deputy Minister urged them to view the land as a long-term asset for development and generational progress.

“Use it productively. Build from it. Grow from it. And pass on a legacy of ownership and opportunity to future generations,” she said.

Engagement With Communal Property Associations

On Tuesday, 10 February 2025, the Minister and Deputy Minister are expected to engage with Communal Property Associations (CPAs) as part of continued land reform consultations.

The engagement will provide a platform for CPAs to share their experiences, challenges, and opportunities in managing communal land for community benefit.

The session will take place at Lavender Hill Country Estate, Bethlehem, from 9:00 am.