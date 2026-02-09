Left Menu

Police Personnel Injured in Violent Clashes Amid Rescue and Eviction Operations

Three police personnel, including a SHO, and two others were injured during violent incidents in Patna and Saharsa districts. In Saharsa, officers were attacked while rescuing an auto-driver taken hostage, and in Patna, locals clashed with police during an anti-encroachment drive. Cases have been filed against the aggressors.

Amid dramatic scenes in Bihar, violence erupted in Patna and Saharsa districts, resulting in injuries to three police personnel, including a Station House Officer (SHO), and two others. Clashes broke out in Saharsa's Patarghat locality when police intervened to rescue an auto-driver held captive by villagers, who resorted to attacking the officers with sticks and stones.

The incident unfolded after villagers detained the auto-driver following a vehicular incident that caused minor injuries to locals. The police confirmed that both the officers and the driver sustained injuries and have since been hospitalized, though their condition is reportedly stable. Legal actions are underway against the villagers responsible for the attack.

In another confrontation in Patna's Kankarbagh area, locals obstructed police efforts to clear encroachments, injuring a JCB driver in the process. The police have registered a case against the perpetrators and vowed to complete the anti-encroachment operation. Authorities remain committed to restoring order and will proceed with further action as required.

