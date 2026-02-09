Controversy Erupts Over Unauthorized Microphone in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather called for an investigation after an MLA allegedly brought a microphone into the House, raising ethical concerns. The issue was brought to light by National Conference MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani and involves PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Parra.
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, has voiced serious concerns following reports that an MLA entered the legislative chamber with an unauthorized microphone.
The controversy was sparked when National Conference MLA, Altaf Ahmad Wani, highlighted the incident, implicating People's Democratic Party MLA, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra.
Speaker Rather emphasized the ethical breach and commanded the Assembly Secretariat to conduct a thorough investigation and enforce appropriate measures as per the legislative rules.
