Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Unauthorized Microphone in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather called for an investigation after an MLA allegedly brought a microphone into the House, raising ethical concerns. The issue was brought to light by National Conference MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani and involves PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Parra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:33 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Unauthorized Microphone in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, has voiced serious concerns following reports that an MLA entered the legislative chamber with an unauthorized microphone.

The controversy was sparked when National Conference MLA, Altaf Ahmad Wani, highlighted the incident, implicating People's Democratic Party MLA, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra.

Speaker Rather emphasized the ethical breach and commanded the Assembly Secretariat to conduct a thorough investigation and enforce appropriate measures as per the legislative rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Seychelles Forge Future with USD 175 Million Economic Boost

India and Seychelles Forge Future with USD 175 Million Economic Boost

 India
2
India-Seychelles Forge Deeper Ties with New MoUs and Economic Initiatives

India-Seychelles Forge Deeper Ties with New MoUs and Economic Initiatives

 India
3
South Africa Triumphs Over Canada in T20 World Cup Opener

South Africa Triumphs Over Canada in T20 World Cup Opener

 India
4
Controversial 'One-in One-out' Migrant Scheme Faces Scrutiny

Controversial 'One-in One-out' Migrant Scheme Faces Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026