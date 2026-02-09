Delhi CM Offers Financial Aid to Fire Victims' Families

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended financial assistance to grieving families after a tragic nightclub fire claimed the lives of four family members from northeast Delhi last year. On Monday, Gupta provided Rs 10 lakh each to the victims' families during a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat.

The fire, which broke out on December 6 at the Birch nightclub in Goa's Arpora, sparked allegations of serious negligence. The victims—Vinod Kumar, Anita Joshi, Saroj Joshi, and Kamla Joshi—were identified as residents of Karawal Nagar's Sadatpur Extension.

The financial aid, totaling Rs 40 lakh, is seen as crucial support to the affected families. Bhavana Joshi, a relative, shared the overwhelming responsibilities she now faces, caring for elderly parents and children. Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, present at the event, acknowledged the profound impact of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)