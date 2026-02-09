Daring Heist in Delhi: Cash Van Robbery Raises Alarms

A bold daylight heist unfolded in Shastri Park, northeast Delhi on Monday, as armed criminals intercepted cash firm employees, escaping with a staggering Rs 80 lakh. The dramatic event unfolded around 3.30 pm when the employees were transporting cash on a scooter, only to be ambushed by three individuals on a motorcycle.

The assailants brandished a firearm to threaten the employees and fired a gunshot before making their swift getaway. One of the firm employees was injured and received prompt medical attention at a nearby hospital. Authorities immediately registered a case at the Shastri Park Police Station.

Senior police officials are thoroughly examining CCTV footage from nearby locations and possible escape routes. Additionally, the involvement of the cash disbursing firm's employees is under investigation, as officers record victim and witness statements. Call records and technical data are being scrutinized to identify and track down the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)