Delhi Government Mandates Regular Updates for Departmental Websites

Outdated information on department websites has led the Delhi government to enforce regular updates and online compliance certification, officials reported on Monday. This initiative seeks to address the presence of redundant or incorrect data on various government portals.

According to a recent IT department communication, some departments have not adhered to the monthly timeline for submitting compliance certificates. These certificates, endorsed by the Heads of Departments, are crucial and should be emailed to the IT secretary.

During a review meeting, IT Minister Pankaj Singh noted the inefficiencies caused by outdated website content, urging immediate action to enhance public access to current information. Quick implementation of these directives is expected to streamline website updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)