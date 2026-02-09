Left Menu

Delhi Government Mandates Regular Updates for Departmental Websites

The Delhi government urges departments to keep their websites updated, highlighting the issue of outdated and incorrect information. It requires the submission of online compliance reports, signed by the Heads of Departments, to the IT secretary. Non-compliance hinders access to the latest information, according to IT Minister Pankaj Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:32 IST
Delhi Government Mandates Regular Updates for Departmental Websites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Outdated information on department websites has led the Delhi government to enforce regular updates and online compliance certification, officials reported on Monday. This initiative seeks to address the presence of redundant or incorrect data on various government portals.

According to a recent IT department communication, some departments have not adhered to the monthly timeline for submitting compliance certificates. These certificates, endorsed by the Heads of Departments, are crucial and should be emailed to the IT secretary.

During a review meeting, IT Minister Pankaj Singh noted the inefficiencies caused by outdated website content, urging immediate action to enhance public access to current information. Quick implementation of these directives is expected to streamline website updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nail-Biting Shoot-Offs: Indian Shooters Shine at 2026 Asian Championship

Nail-Biting Shoot-Offs: Indian Shooters Shine at 2026 Asian Championship

 India
2
Pakistan has withdrawn decision to boycott T20 World Cup match against India after request from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Pak govt source.

Pakistan has withdrawn decision to boycott T20 World Cup match against India...

 Global
3
Punjab Commission Probes Viral Video Controversy Involving Opposition Leader

Punjab Commission Probes Viral Video Controversy Involving Opposition Leader

 India
4
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Applauds AIPA's Role in Pickleball Growth

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Applauds AIPA's Role in Pickleball Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026