Defining a European-Led NATO: Command Posts to Shift
The United States plans to transfer command of NATO posts in Naples and Norfolk to European officers, aligning with President Trump's vision for a European-led NATO. Meanwhile, the U.S. will still oversee key operations in Allied Air, Maritime, and Land Commands.
The United States is set to hand over two pivotal NATO command posts, located in Naples, Italy, and Norfolk, Virginia, to European officers, a strategic shift influenced by President Donald Trump's call for increased European responsibility in NATO affairs.
This change aligns with the U.S. administration's vision of creating a more European-led NATO, shifting leadership from American admirals to European officers at these key posts. Despite this transition, the U.S. will maintain control over crucial commands related to air, maritime, and land operations, solidifying its ongoing influence within the alliance.
A NATO official confirmed these changes, emphasizing that the redistribution of senior roles enhances European allies' participation, including NATO's newest members. Further details on the transition, which is part of future rotational planning, are expected to follow soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
