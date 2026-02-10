Left Menu

Thane Court Facilitates Virtual Divorce for Canada-Based Couple

A Thane court granted mutual divorce to a Canada-based couple through video conferencing. Married in March 2022, the couple split in December 2023. Divorce proceedings began in June 2025 and concluded with a decree granted virtually, settling disputes regarding maintenance and alimony.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark decision, a Thane court has granted a divorce by mutual consent to a Canada-based couple through video conferencing, demonstrating the power of technology in modern legal proceedings. The couple, who married in March 2022 in Maharashtra's Thane city, faced irreconcilable differences leading to their separation in December 2023.

The legal process, initiated under the Special Marriage Act, commenced in June 2025. Utilizing a Power of Attorney, the proceedings unfolded despite the couple's overseas location in Ontario. Their firm decision to part ways was confirmed during a virtual court hearing on Monday.

District Judge R S Bhakare, after reviewing all evidence and virtual testimonies, approved the divorce decree. The court confirmed that disputes related to maintenance and alimony were amicably resolved, marking the end of a seven-month-long legal journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

