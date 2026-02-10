China's Stance on Taiwan's Independence: A 2026 Resolution

In a clear demand for action, a senior Chinese official has urged a firm crackdown on the forces pushing for Taiwan's independence while also opposing any forms of external interference. This latest statement was reported by China's state news agency, Xinhua, on Tuesday.

The remarks were made by Wang Huning, the fourth-ranked leader of the ruling Communist Party, during the 2026 work conference on Taiwan affairs. The two-day conference took place in Beijing, focusing prominently on the sensitive issue of cross-Strait relations, amid rising regional tensions.

Beijing's government maintains that Taiwan is a breakaway province of China, although the island operates under its own democratic governance. This view continues to fuel geopolitical debates and impacts the diplomatic dynamics between China, Taiwan, and global powers.