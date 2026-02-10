China's Stance on Taiwan's Independence: A 2026 Resolution
A senior Chinese official urged strong measures against Taiwan independence and opposed external interference to maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait. Wang Huning, a top Communist Party leader, emphasized these views during a Taiwan affairs conference in Beijing, reflecting China's stance on the island's governance.
- Country:
- China
In a clear demand for action, a senior Chinese official has urged a firm crackdown on the forces pushing for Taiwan's independence while also opposing any forms of external interference. This latest statement was reported by China's state news agency, Xinhua, on Tuesday.
The remarks were made by Wang Huning, the fourth-ranked leader of the ruling Communist Party, during the 2026 work conference on Taiwan affairs. The two-day conference took place in Beijing, focusing prominently on the sensitive issue of cross-Strait relations, amid rising regional tensions.
Beijing's government maintains that Taiwan is a breakaway province of China, although the island operates under its own democratic governance. This view continues to fuel geopolitical debates and impacts the diplomatic dynamics between China, Taiwan, and global powers.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Taiwan
- independence
- Beijing
- Wang Huning
- Communist Party
- conference
- geopolitics
- stability
- Xinhua
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Launches Cybercrime Initiatives, Strengthens Digital Defenses at National Conference
Marco Rubio Leads U.S. Delegation to Munich Security Conference
Transatlantic Trust Crisis at Munich Security Conference
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Vision: North Korea's Political Conference and Global Alliances
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, his wife Elizabeth very close to Pak agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, alleges Assam CM at press conference in Guwahati.