Unveiling the Hidden: Ethiopia's Secret Military Training Camp

Ethiopia is reportedly hosting a secret military training camp for Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, funded by the UAE, in a move that marks Ethiopia’s involvement in Sudan’s civil war. Satellite imagery and eyewitness accounts support claims of the camp hosting thousands of fighters and extensive logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A covert military training camp has been discovered in Ethiopia, designated for Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to a Reuters investigation. This development suggests Ethiopia is playing an active role in Sudan's ongoing civil conflict.

The facility, financed by the UAE, offers training for thousands of RSF fighters as tensions escalate in southern Sudan. Although the UAE denies involvement, Ethiopian and diplomatic sources, along with satellite images, indicate substantial support for the camp.

The camp in Benishangul-Gumuz, near the Sudanese border, points to increasing international involvement in Sudan's civil war. The UAE's financing and Ethiopia's strategic positioning raise regional security implications, particularly concerning Ethiopia's significant infrastructural projects.

