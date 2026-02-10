Unveiling the Hidden: Ethiopia's Secret Military Training Camp

A covert military training camp has been discovered in Ethiopia, designated for Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to a Reuters investigation. This development suggests Ethiopia is playing an active role in Sudan's ongoing civil conflict.

The facility, financed by the UAE, offers training for thousands of RSF fighters as tensions escalate in southern Sudan. Although the UAE denies involvement, Ethiopian and diplomatic sources, along with satellite images, indicate substantial support for the camp.

The camp in Benishangul-Gumuz, near the Sudanese border, points to increasing international involvement in Sudan's civil war. The UAE's financing and Ethiopia's strategic positioning raise regional security implications, particularly concerning Ethiopia's significant infrastructural projects.

