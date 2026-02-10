Hyderabad Techie Nabbed in Series of Night-Time Burglaries

A Hyderabad-based software professional has been apprehended for his suspected involvement in 26 night-time burglaries across Visakhapatnam, a city official reported on Tuesday. Identified as Acchi Mahesh Reddy, also known as Sunny from Kakinada, he allegedly orchestrated a series of these break-ins post the Sankranti festival, similar to offenses committed last year.

The Vizag Police Division confirmed his arrest on February 7, revealing recovered assets including gold, silver, and a BMW bought with stolen funds, detailing stolen property worth over Rs 15 lakh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) K Lata Madhuri explained that technical evidence and CCTV footage led to Reddy's capture near Arch Road in Gajuwaka. The accused expertly avoided leaving fingerprints or evidence at crime scenes by targeting homes at night, purportedly conducting daytime reconnaissance.

Police linked Reddy to 26 cases in Visakhapatnam, where he allegedly stole over 1,080 grams of gold and nearly 6,333 grams of silver, with a total estimated value of Rs 25 lakh. With a criminal history starting from age 15, authorities plan to maintain a dossier on him while investigating potential ties to criminal backgrounds within his family.