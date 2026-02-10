Hyderabad Techie Nabbed in Series of Night-Time Burglaries
A tech professional from Hyderabad was arrested for 26 burglaries in Visakhapatnam, stealing valuables worth Rs 25 lakh. Using sophisticated methods to avoid detection, he was apprehended with the help of CCTV footage. Police suspect a long criminal background, and preventive detention is being applied.
- Country:
- India
A Hyderabad-based software professional has been apprehended for his suspected involvement in 26 night-time burglaries across Visakhapatnam, a city official reported on Tuesday. Identified as Acchi Mahesh Reddy, also known as Sunny from Kakinada, he allegedly orchestrated a series of these break-ins post the Sankranti festival, similar to offenses committed last year.
The Vizag Police Division confirmed his arrest on February 7, revealing recovered assets including gold, silver, and a BMW bought with stolen funds, detailing stolen property worth over Rs 15 lakh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) K Lata Madhuri explained that technical evidence and CCTV footage led to Reddy's capture near Arch Road in Gajuwaka. The accused expertly avoided leaving fingerprints or evidence at crime scenes by targeting homes at night, purportedly conducting daytime reconnaissance.
Police linked Reddy to 26 cases in Visakhapatnam, where he allegedly stole over 1,080 grams of gold and nearly 6,333 grams of silver, with a total estimated value of Rs 25 lakh. With a criminal history starting from age 15, authorities plan to maintain a dossier on him while investigating potential ties to criminal backgrounds within his family.
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Software Professional Arrested for 26 Night-Time Burglaries
School Shock: Teacher Arrested for Harassment
Journalist Arrested for Viral Post: Provocation or Freedom of Expression?
Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident
Headmaster Arrested in Yavatmal for Assaulting Student