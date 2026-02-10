Left Menu

Reviving FCAS: Hopeful Dialogue between France, Germany, and Spain

President Emmanuel Macron affirmed that the French-German-Spanish FCAS warplane programme is still viable. He plans to discuss its future with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, despite a recent failure in negotiations. The goal remains to replace older jets with a collaborative new model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:47 IST
Reviving FCAS: Hopeful Dialogue between France, Germany, and Spain
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has declared the French-German-Spanish FCAS warplane programme is far from defunct and expressed optimism for further discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to inject new momentum into the project.

Initially reported by Reuters, a setback occurred last December when a meeting involving French, German, and Spanish defense ministers failed to rescue the faltering initiative, aimed at developing an advanced jet to succeed the Rafales, Eurofighters, and other legacy aircraft.

Macron, reaffirming the programme's potential in interviews with European outlets, including Le Monde and the Financial Times, emphasized its strategic importance and anticipated progress. The project remains a priority for all involved nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Retains Support Despite Market Volatility and Upcoming U.S. Economic Data

Gold Retains Support Despite Market Volatility and Upcoming U.S. Economic Da...

 Global
2
India's Space Odyssey: From Humble Beginnings to Global Partnerships

India's Space Odyssey: From Humble Beginnings to Global Partnerships

 India
3
Impeachment Showdown: Philippine Lawmakers Decide Marcos Jr.'s Fate

Impeachment Showdown: Philippine Lawmakers Decide Marcos Jr.'s Fate

 Philippines
4
Rising Tensions: Enforced Disappearances and Unidentified Bodies in Balochistan

Rising Tensions: Enforced Disappearances and Unidentified Bodies in Balochis...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026