Reviving FCAS: Hopeful Dialogue between France, Germany, and Spain
President Emmanuel Macron affirmed that the French-German-Spanish FCAS warplane programme is still viable. He plans to discuss its future with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, despite a recent failure in negotiations. The goal remains to replace older jets with a collaborative new model.
French President Emmanuel Macron has declared the French-German-Spanish FCAS warplane programme is far from defunct and expressed optimism for further discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to inject new momentum into the project.
Initially reported by Reuters, a setback occurred last December when a meeting involving French, German, and Spanish defense ministers failed to rescue the faltering initiative, aimed at developing an advanced jet to succeed the Rafales, Eurofighters, and other legacy aircraft.
Macron, reaffirming the programme's potential in interviews with European outlets, including Le Monde and the Financial Times, emphasized its strategic importance and anticipated progress. The project remains a priority for all involved nations.
