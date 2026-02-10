Left Menu

China Reaffirms Unification Drive, Vows to Counter Separatists in Taiwan

China's top official for Taiwan policy emphasized firm support for pro-reunification forces on the island and strong actions against separatists. The statements underscored China's claim over Taiwan and Beijing's resistance to external interference. This occurred amid ongoing military and political pressure from China on the democratic island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:11 IST
China Reaffirms Unification Drive, Vows to Counter Separatists in Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's leadership remains resolute in its position on Taiwan, with top official Wang Huning advocating robust support for pro-reunification factions and decisive action against separatists. His comments highlight Beijing's continued assertion of sovereignty over Taiwan, rejecting any form of independence for the island.

The statements came during the annual Taiwan Work Conference, as China's political and military pressure on Taiwan escalates. Beijing describes Taiwan as an integral part of its territory, despite Taipei's objections and international concerns over potential conflict.

Adding tension, China's defense ministry issued stern warnings against Taiwanese military movements. This declaration follows continued refusal by China to engage in dialogue with Taiwan's president, categorizing him as a separatist.

TRENDING

1
Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

 India
2
India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

 India
3
Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

 Global
4
CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026