China's leadership remains resolute in its position on Taiwan, with top official Wang Huning advocating robust support for pro-reunification factions and decisive action against separatists. His comments highlight Beijing's continued assertion of sovereignty over Taiwan, rejecting any form of independence for the island.

The statements came during the annual Taiwan Work Conference, as China's political and military pressure on Taiwan escalates. Beijing describes Taiwan as an integral part of its territory, despite Taipei's objections and international concerns over potential conflict.

Adding tension, China's defense ministry issued stern warnings against Taiwanese military movements. This declaration follows continued refusal by China to engage in dialogue with Taiwan's president, categorizing him as a separatist.