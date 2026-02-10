Left Menu

Crackdown on Corruption: China Targets Defense Industry

China's anti-graft drive intensifies with the indictment of Zhang Jianhua, former deputy director of the defense industry regulator, for bribery and influence abuse. This move aligns with recent government actions, including the investigation of top military officials and dismissal of lawmakers connected to defense, aerospace, and nuclear sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a broader national crackdown on corruption, China has indicted Zhang Jianhua, a former key official in the defense industry regulator, for bribery and abuse of influence. The announcement follows a strategic overhaul targeting high-profile military figures.

This development aligns with recent ousters of several lawmakers involved in defense, aerospace, and nuclear sectors. Zhang, who rose through the ranks over a 40-year career within China's defense circles, is accused of leveraging his roles for personal gain with considerable benefits to others.

State media reported state-initiated investigations, including Zhang's expulsion from the Communist Party. This emphasizes President Xi Jinping's resolve to curb corruption by 2027. China's corruption perception remains critical, with Transparency International's index reflecting stagnant progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

