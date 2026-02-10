Urgent Search for Missing Sisters in Ranchi
Two minor sisters from Ranchi have been missing since February 8. A police investigation is in progress, with authorities analyzing CCTV footage and offering a reward for information. An FIR has been filed. This incident follows another disappearance in the nearby Girjatoli village earlier this month.
Authorities in Ranchi are in the midst of an urgent search for two minor sisters who went missing on February 8. Authorities have launched an extensive investigation, officers said Tuesday, pursuing various leads and reviewing surveillance footage.
An FIR was filed following statements from family members, revealing the girls, aged 12 and 16, disappeared after leaving home to visit a shop. A reward of Rs 21,000 has been announced for information leading to their discovery.
This disappearance echoes another recent case in which a 12-year-old girl vanished from Girjatoli village on February 4, adding urgency to the ongoing search efforts.
