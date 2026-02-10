Left Menu

Tentative Peace Shattered: The High-Risk Gamble of Negotiating with Gunmen in Katsina

Efforts in Nigeria's Katsina state to negotiate peace with local gunmen have failed, leading to renewed violence. Massacres by armed groups continue despite local agreements. Experts warn of the risks associated with communities negotiating with bandits independently, as the government issues caution against such deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Nigeria's northern Katsina state, leaders from Doma town brokered a peace agreement with local gunmen, hoping to end persistent violence. Initially successful, the truce crumbled in February when armed men attacked again, killing at least 21 people and illustrating the fragility of such deals.

The tragic incident underscores the challenges faced by local communities, who, frustrated with years of ineffective government and military intervention, have taken to negotiating with armed groups themselves. Some 15 districts in Katsina and officials from three other northern states are entering similar arrangements, risking further violence in the absence of official support.

Defence Minister Christopher Musa has expressed strong opposition to these negotiations, claiming they undermine national security policies. Despite government and international efforts to address the violence, through military strikes and collaboration with U.S. forces, attacks remain pervasive, exacerbated by longstanding issues like land disputes, climate change, and resource scarcity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

