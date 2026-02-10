Left Menu

Government Recognizes MNS Officers in Re-employment Amendment

The government has amended rules to include Military Nursing Service (MNS) officers as ex-servicemen for central civil services re-employment, granting them benefits such as reservation quotas and age relaxation. This amendment aims to ensure equal second-career opportunities for MNS alongside other defense veterans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:47 IST
The government has addressed ambiguity regarding re-employment benefits for Military Nursing Service (MNS) officers by amending the Ex-servicemen (Re-employment in Central Civil Services & Posts) Rules 2026. This change, announced by the defence ministry, acknowledges MNS as equal beneficiaries alongside other armed forces veterans.

The amendment, effective from February 9, revises Rule 2(c)(i) to explicitly include personnel from the Regular Army, Navy, Air Force, and MNS. This step formalizes the recognition of MNS in the definition of ex-servicemen, ensuring access to specific re-employment benefits.

MNS personnel will now receive reservation quotas of 10% in Group 'C' and 20% in Group 'D' central government posts, along with age relaxations. This initiative facilitates better rehabilitation and career opportunities for former defense personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

