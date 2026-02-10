Bhubaneswar Ring Road Draws 64 Bids, Signals Strong Infra Confidence

In a strong vote of confidence in India’s road infrastructure programme, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has received an overwhelming response from bidders for the 111-km, six-lane Access Controlled Greenfield Capital Region Ring Road, popularly known as the Bhubaneswar Bypass, in Odisha.

Bids were invited for construction of the project in three packages, all of which witnessed intense competition. Package-I attracted 23 bids, Package-II received 25 bids, while Package-III drew 16 bids—reflecting robust private sector interest and heightened competition across the entire corridor. The projects are expected to be awarded by March 2026, with construction scheduled to begin shortly thereafter and completion targeted within 2.5 years.

Cabinet-Approved Mega Corridor for Odisha

The Capital Region Ring Road project, approved by the Union Cabinet, involves development of a 111-km long access-controlled ring road from Rameshwar to Tangi. The project will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), a model that balances construction risk between the government and private developers while ensuring timely delivery and quality outcomes.

The estimated capital cost of the project stands at ₹8,307.74 crore, underscoring its scale and strategic importance to eastern India’s transport network.

Land and Clearances Near Completion

Project readiness is at an advanced stage, with around 96 percent of land acquisition already completed. Key statutory approvals—including forest, wildlife and environmental clearances—have also been secured, significantly reducing execution risks and enabling faster commencement of on-ground works after award.

Decongesting Urban Hubs, Powering Regional Growth

Designed as a fully access-controlled greenfield corridor, the Capital Region Ring Road is expected to dramatically improve traffic flow by diverting through-traffic away from the congested urban centres of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Khordha. Once operational, the corridor will enable safer, faster and more predictable travel, while cutting travel time and logistics costs for freight and passenger movement.

Beyond mobility gains, the project is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment during construction and operations, stimulate investment along the corridor, and support long-term economic growth in Odisha’s capital region. The modern highway design also aligns with sustainability goals by improving fuel efficiency and reducing vehicular emissions through smoother traffic movement.

A Strong Signal to the Infrastructure Sector

The high number of bids across all packages highlights growing confidence among infrastructure developers in NHAI’s project pipeline, contract frameworks and the HAM model. It also reinforces Odisha’s rising prominence as a key destination for large-scale infrastructure investment.

With strong bidder participation, high project readiness and a clear execution timeline, the Bhubaneswar Ring Road is poised to become a transformative transport backbone for the state’s capital region.