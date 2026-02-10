Left Menu

Netherlands Arrests Highlight TikTok's Role in Spreading IS Propaganda

Fifteen individuals were apprehended in the Netherlands for disseminating Islamic State propaganda on TikTok. The group allegedly encouraged terrorism and glorified martyrdom through widely viewed posts. Among those arrested are Syrians and Dutch nationals, including minors, with ages ranging from 16 to 53.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:30 IST
Netherlands Arrests Highlight TikTok's Role in Spreading IS Propaganda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Fifteen people were detained in the Netherlands on Tuesday for allegedly distributing Islamic State propaganda on TikTok and attempting to incite terrorist activities, as revealed by Dutch prosecutors.

The investigation, prompted by a TikTok account featuring IS propaganda with Dutch subtitles, led to the arrests. Some of the posts received over 100,000 views and glorified martyrdom for Islamic State, urging users to join the group. According to prosecutors, among the suspects, 13 are Syrian and four possess Dutch nationality, indicating some may be dual nationals. Notably, four of the individuals are minors.

The arrests, involving suspects aged 16 to 53, occurred during nationwide raids. This action follows last month's arrest of an identified principal suspect. TikTok is owned by the Chinese company, Bytedance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forging the Future: India's Foundry Revolution

Forging the Future: India's Foundry Revolution

 India
2
MHA's New Wing for Ex-Agniveers Sparks Debate

MHA's New Wing for Ex-Agniveers Sparks Debate

 India
3
DMK-Congress Alliance: Talks to Commence Amid Concerns

DMK-Congress Alliance: Talks to Commence Amid Concerns

 India
4
Government to sell up to 5 pc stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd via offer for sale, issue opens on Wednesday: DIPAM.

Government to sell up to 5 pc stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd via offe...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026