Netherlands Arrests Highlight TikTok's Role in Spreading IS Propaganda

Fifteen people were detained in the Netherlands on Tuesday for allegedly distributing Islamic State propaganda on TikTok and attempting to incite terrorist activities, as revealed by Dutch prosecutors.

The investigation, prompted by a TikTok account featuring IS propaganda with Dutch subtitles, led to the arrests. Some of the posts received over 100,000 views and glorified martyrdom for Islamic State, urging users to join the group. According to prosecutors, among the suspects, 13 are Syrian and four possess Dutch nationality, indicating some may be dual nationals. Notably, four of the individuals are minors.

The arrests, involving suspects aged 16 to 53, occurred during nationwide raids. This action follows last month's arrest of an identified principal suspect. TikTok is owned by the Chinese company, Bytedance.

(With inputs from agencies.)