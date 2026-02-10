Escalating Tensions: Violent Clash Disrupts Gaza Truce

In a stark reminder of the frail peace in the region, Israeli airstrikes and gunfire claimed the lives of five Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday. Health officials reported the deaths as tensions mounted, eroding the four-month-old U.S.-brokered truce.

Tragedy struck when an airstrike in Deir Al-Balah killed two individuals on an electric bike, while further drone fire took a woman's life. Gunfire later claimed two more lives, with one incident occurring in Khan Younis and the other in Jabalia.

The escalation followed a deadly clash in Rafah where Israeli forces killed four militants emerging from a tunnel. Despite the violence, Israel maintains its strikes solely targeted Hamas militants, sparking renewed blame exchanges over ceasefire breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)