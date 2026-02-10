Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Violent Clash Disrupts Gaza Truce

Recent Israeli airstrikes and gunfire have resulted in the deaths of five Palestinians in Gaza, highlighting the fragility of a four-month-old U.S.-brokered truce. This incident comes amid ongoing hostilities worsened by a violent encounter in Rafah. Both Israel and Hamas continue to blame each other for ceasefire violations.

In a stark reminder of the frail peace in the region, Israeli airstrikes and gunfire claimed the lives of five Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday. Health officials reported the deaths as tensions mounted, eroding the four-month-old U.S.-brokered truce.

Tragedy struck when an airstrike in Deir Al-Balah killed two individuals on an electric bike, while further drone fire took a woman's life. Gunfire later claimed two more lives, with one incident occurring in Khan Younis and the other in Jabalia.

The escalation followed a deadly clash in Rafah where Israeli forces killed four militants emerging from a tunnel. Despite the violence, Israel maintains its strikes solely targeted Hamas militants, sparking renewed blame exchanges over ceasefire breaches.

