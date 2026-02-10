Delhi Court Sentences Afghan Nationals to Decade in Prison for Heroin Trafficking
A Delhi court sentenced Afghan nationals Abdul Khaliq Noorzai and Ghulam Hazrat Mirzale to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for heroin trafficking. They were found guilty under multiple sections of the NDPS Act and fined Rs 3 lakh each. Both men were first-time offenders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant judgment, a Delhi court has sentenced two Afghan nationals to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the trafficking of a substantial quantity of heroin.
The convicts, Abdul Khaliq Noorzai and Ghulam Hazrat Mirzale, have also been fined Rs 3 lakh each. They were charged under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for their involvement in the illegal possession and import of drugs.
Despite the prosecution's push for a 20-year sentence, the court took into account that both were first-time offenders with no prior criminal record.

