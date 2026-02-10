CPI (ML) Liberation's Call: Nationwide Protest Against Labour Codes

The Jharkhand branch of CPI (ML) Liberation declared on Tuesday their plan to actively participate in a national general strike called by ten central trade unions. The strike, set for February 12, intends to protest against controversial labour codes and other significant issues.

The CPI (ML) Liberation urged citizens, workers, farmers, and social groups to oppose what they deem the central government's anti-worker and pro-corporate policies. State secretary Manoj Bhakt criticized the imposition of four labour codes as a direct assault on working-class rights.

The list of demands from the unions includes abolishing the labour codes, retracting the Draft Seed Bill, Electricity Amendment Bill, and certain acts, to safeguard worker rights and ensure employment security.

