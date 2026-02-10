Left Menu

CPI (ML) Liberation's Call: Nationwide Protest Against Labour Codes

The Jharkhand unit of CPI (ML) Liberation has announced its support for a nationwide strike against new labour codes, deeming them anti-worker and pro-corporate. The strike emphasizes resistance to policies perceived as undermining worker rights, while demanding the withdrawal of various controversial bills.

The Jharkhand branch of CPI (ML) Liberation declared on Tuesday their plan to actively participate in a national general strike called by ten central trade unions. The strike, set for February 12, intends to protest against controversial labour codes and other significant issues.

The CPI (ML) Liberation urged citizens, workers, farmers, and social groups to oppose what they deem the central government's anti-worker and pro-corporate policies. State secretary Manoj Bhakt criticized the imposition of four labour codes as a direct assault on working-class rights.

The list of demands from the unions includes abolishing the labour codes, retracting the Draft Seed Bill, Electricity Amendment Bill, and certain acts, to safeguard worker rights and ensure employment security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

