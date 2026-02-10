Left Menu

Gangland Execution: An Alarming Social Media Confession

A businessman in the Bawana industrial area was shot dead, and a social media post allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility. Police are probing the motive, exploring connections to extortion, and analyzing digital footprints. The incident highlights growing concerns over gang-related activities in Delhi.

Updated: 10-02-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:30 IST
Gangland Execution: An Alarming Social Media Confession
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman was fatally shot in Delhi's Bawana industrial area, with a social media post from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility. The incident puts a spotlight on escalating gang activities in the region.

Police have mobilized multiple teams to verify the post's authenticity and track the perpetrators. The investigation is being expanded to explore possible extortion and organized crime links, hinting at a complex underworld network in operation.

CCTV footage and digital traces of social media accounts are under scrutiny. Authorities are also engaging the Delhi Police Special Cell, given the gang's history of violent offenses across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

