South Africa Backs Peace Initiatives in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa voiced support for initiatives to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They also talked about collaboration in international groups such as BRICS and G20. South Africa is working to bring home citizens who joined Russian forces in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:00 IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his nation's support for initiatives to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This commitment was made during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, as confirmed by Ramaphosa's office.

The dialogue between the two leaders also touched on bilateral cooperation within major international platforms such as BRICS and the G20. Furthermore, Presidents Ramaphosa and Putin expressed their support for the process of repatriating South African nationals who have been fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

In November, the South African government disclosed that 17 of its citizens had joined mercenary groups in Ukraine and had sent out distress calls seeking assistance to return to South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

