South Africa Backs Peace Initiatives in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his nation's support for initiatives to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This commitment was made during a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, as confirmed by Ramaphosa's office.

The dialogue between the two leaders also touched on bilateral cooperation within major international platforms such as BRICS and the G20. Furthermore, Presidents Ramaphosa and Putin expressed their support for the process of repatriating South African nationals who have been fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine.

In November, the South African government disclosed that 17 of its citizens had joined mercenary groups in Ukraine and had sent out distress calls seeking assistance to return to South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)