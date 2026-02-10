EU Migration Policy Overhaul: Accelerated Deportations and Controversy

European lawmakers have given the green light to significant revisions in the EU asylum system, which will expedite deportations of denied asylum seekers, reflecting the ascent of anti-immigration attitudes in recent years.

The newly approved measures await the final nod from member governments and mark a notable toughening of the EU's stance on migration, a development stemming in part from the refugee influx of 2015-16. Humanitarian organizations have decried the changes, warning of potential breaches of the 1951 asylum convention's protections against returning refugees to perilous conditions.

Central to this policy shift is identifying 'safe' countries, including Egypt and Tunisia, for returning denied asylum seekers, despite international criticism of these nations' human rights records. The new rules also introduce EU-wide regulations on migrant returns and impose strict penalties on those noncooperative in the return process, including possible imprisonment.

