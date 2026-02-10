Left Menu

Press Council Vacancy Sparks Call for Urgent Government Action

Sasmit Patra urged the Indian government to establish the 15th Press Council to uphold democratic values and media accountability. The Council has been inactive for over 16 months, following the expiry of the 14th term and its chairperson. Immediate appointments are essential to strengthen press freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:05 IST
Press Council Vacancy Sparks Call for Urgent Government Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sasmit Patra, a member of the BJD party, has called on the government to address the long-standing vacancy within the Press Council of India. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he emphasized the importance of constituting the 15th Press Council to safeguard democratic principles and strengthen media accountability.

Patra highlighted that the council has remained inactive for over 16 months since the conclusion of the 14th term on October 5, 2024. The situation was further exacerbated by the extended tenure of the previous chairperson, Justice Ranjana Desai, ending on December 17, 2025, without a successor in place.

He urged the government to prioritize the appointment of a new Chairperson and establish the 15th Council promptly. Patra underscored the significance of the Press Council in upholding media freedom and reaffirming the government's commitment to a responsible and transparent press.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fostering Future Leaders: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Champions Student Tours

Fostering Future Leaders: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Champions Student Tours

 India
2
India's Dairy Sector: Leading Global Innovation and Growth

India's Dairy Sector: Leading Global Innovation and Growth

 India
3
Unveiling Tyrannoroter: A 307-Million-Year-Old Herbivorous Discovery

Unveiling Tyrannoroter: A 307-Million-Year-Old Herbivorous Discovery

 Global
4
AB InBev India to Revolutionize Barley Sourcing by 2026

AB InBev India to Revolutionize Barley Sourcing by 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026