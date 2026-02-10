Press Council Vacancy Sparks Call for Urgent Government Action

Sasmit Patra, a member of the BJD party, has called on the government to address the long-standing vacancy within the Press Council of India. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, he emphasized the importance of constituting the 15th Press Council to safeguard democratic principles and strengthen media accountability.

Patra highlighted that the council has remained inactive for over 16 months since the conclusion of the 14th term on October 5, 2024. The situation was further exacerbated by the extended tenure of the previous chairperson, Justice Ranjana Desai, ending on December 17, 2025, without a successor in place.

He urged the government to prioritize the appointment of a new Chairperson and establish the 15th Council promptly. Patra underscored the significance of the Press Council in upholding media freedom and reaffirming the government's commitment to a responsible and transparent press.

(With inputs from agencies.)