IED Explosion in Jharkhand's Saranda Forest Injures Two

Two villagers sustained injuries after accidentally triggering an IED in the Saranda forest of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, authorities reported on Tuesday evening.

The suspected Maoist-planted device was located near Tirilposi village. Superintendent of Police Amit Renu stated that their office is currently evaluating the injuries' severity to determine if local or Ranchi treatment is necessary.

Despite recent successes against Maoists in the region, such planted devices remain a danger to locals. Officer-in-charge Amit Kumar Paswan said the remote location complicates obtaining detailed injury reports.