IED Explosion in Jharkhand's Saranda Forest Injures Two
Two villagers were injured in an IED explosion in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. Police suspect the device was planted by Maoists. The incident highlights ongoing threats despite security forces' gains. Authorities are assessing injuries to decide on local or Ranchi-based treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Two villagers sustained injuries after accidentally triggering an IED in the Saranda forest of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, authorities reported on Tuesday evening.
The suspected Maoist-planted device was located near Tirilposi village. Superintendent of Police Amit Renu stated that their office is currently evaluating the injuries' severity to determine if local or Ranchi treatment is necessary.
Despite recent successes against Maoists in the region, such planted devices remain a danger to locals. Officer-in-charge Amit Kumar Paswan said the remote location complicates obtaining detailed injury reports.
ALSO READ
Coordinated Crackdown: Security Forces Target Insurgents in Manipur
Crackdown on Narcotics: Security Forces Target Illegal Poppy Plantations
Security Forces Neutralize Extremists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Security Forces Achieve Breakthrough in Bijapur Encounter
Security Forces Uncover Massive Maoist Arms Cache in Chhattisgarh