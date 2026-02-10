House Judiciary Republicans Probe ACA Insurers for Subsidy Fraud

In a significant development, House Judiciary Committee Republicans have issued subpoenas to eight insurers offering Affordable Care Act coverage, seeking documents related to potential fraud in premium subsidies. Axios reported that the move aims to analyze and address allegations of fraudulent activities tied to these subsidies.

The subpoenas, targeting companies such as Elevance, CVS, and Oscar Health, were backed by Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan. CVS, in response, has agreed to cooperate, whereas other firms like Centene and GuideWell confirmed their cooperation with ongoing investigations. The focus of the inquiry is on the handling of subsidized enrollees amid critical reflections on premium increases post-COVID tax credit expiry.

The Committee's demand arises from findings by federal auditors who discovered non-existent individuals obtaining subsidized coverage and highlighted systemic fraud risks. Insurers have until February 23 to supply detailed enrollee data and financial records related to subsidies from 2020 through 2025, as per Axios' access to the documents.

