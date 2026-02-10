Left Menu

Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari Takes Stance Against Departmental Corruption

Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has urged citizens to report any bribery demands directly to him. He emphasized that both paying and demanding bribes are wrong. Nearly 300 officers face disciplinary actions, as the minister champions integrity and transparency, promoting honest officials to curb corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:54 IST
In a bold move to tackle corruption, Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari has asked citizens to report directly to him if any departmental officer demands bribes. This action underscores his commitment to transparent governance.

According to Pujari, the department has issued new guidelines urging officers to engage citizens respectfully and without soliciting bribes. Approximately 300 officers are already facing disciplinary proceedings, with some being suspended or arrested.

Pujari, along with the department's Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Padhee, is emphasizing integrity, professionalism, and sensitivity. Padhee has also prohibited tobacco and alcohol use at work, reinforcing the department's seriousness in maintaining ethical conduct among its ranks.

