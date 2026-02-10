Crackdown in Kashmir: Licenses and Vehicles Blacklisted in Narcotics Cases

The Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir has initiated a strict measure by disqualifying 73 driving licenses and blacklisting 56 vehicles allegedly involved in narcotics-related incidents. This decisive action emerged from a Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting aimed at tackling drug abuse more effectively.

The meeting, led by Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo and attended by SSP Sandeep Chakravarthy, a comprehensive review of inter-agency efforts was conducted. Key discussions included identifying drug hotspots and seizing vehicles under the NDPS Act to bolster the region's narcotics crackdown.

Moreover, the authorities emphasized ongoing informational and educational campaigns, specifically targeting young audiences in educational institutions. These efforts aim to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of drug abuse and ensure community involvement in the fight against narcotics.