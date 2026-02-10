Tragedy in Girdawar: Man Stabbed Defending Girl

A man was tragically killed in Girdawar Colony after stepping in to defend a girl from a group of harassers. Jaisingh Baisla, a 34-year-old taxi driver, was fatally stabbed multiple times by the attackers. The incident has sparked outrage in the community.

According to local police, Baisla was in a park near his home with a friend, where he encountered the harassment and chased the youths away. Later in the evening, the youths returned and attacked him with knives. Baisla was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

Authorities have apprehended two suspects, identified as Sonu and Tushar, and a manhunt is underway to capture additional suspects involved in the attack. The local SHO, Satya Prakash, confirmed the arrest and the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)