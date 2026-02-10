Silver Heist Unveiled: Key Arrests and Major Recoveries
Ahmedabad police have arrested Mangusingh Rathore and recovered 80 kg of stolen silver jewellery worth approximately Rs 1 crore in two operations related to a Rajkot theft. Rathore was caught following a search, and tools used for melting silver were seized. One suspect remains at large.
In a significant breakthrough, the Ahmedabad police's crime branch has retrieved an additional 40 kg of silver and made another arrest concerning the theft of 120 kg of silver jewellery from a Rajkot residence.
Mangusingh Rathore was apprehended late Monday near Naroda's Mango Cinema. A search of his home revealed 40 kg of silver in both original and melted forms. Among the items seized were instruments used for melting stolen jewellery to erase their original identities.
This arrest follows the apprehension of Pradeep Prajapati, bringing the total recovered silver to 80 kg while one accused remains at large. The incident, occurring on February 4, highlights a challenging year as silver prices soar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
