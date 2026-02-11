Zelenskiy Overhauls Ukraine's Air Defense Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy convened top military officials to tackle issues in air defense and civilian protection nearly four years into the conflict with Russia. He criticized local leadership, particularly in Kyiv, for inadequate efforts to restore essential services after Russian air assaults.

Zelenskiy discussed with military heads, including Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, about necessary changes in air defense operations. He noted that air defense components were being overhauled in various regions to better intercept attacks.

The president has repeatedly called for more weaponry from Western allies, highlighting ongoing struggles to maintain critical infrastructure. Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed efforts to restore heating in affected regions as temperatures plummeted. Zelenskiy stressed accountability among local officials for infrastructure issues in cities like Kyiv and others.

