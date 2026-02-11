Left Menu

UK Boosts Troop Presence in Arctic as NATO Mission Intensifies

British Defence Minister John Healey announced the UK's commitment to NATO's Arctic Sentry mission by increasing UK troops in Norway to 2,000 over the next three years. This move aims to enhance security in the Arctic amid concerns over Russia's military activity, following President Trump's comments on Greenland acquisition.

Updated: 11-02-2026 05:32 IST
British armed forces are set to play a crucial role in NATO's Arctic Sentry mission, with Defence Minister John Healey announcing plans to double UK troop presence in Norway to 2,000 over three years. This decision underscores efforts to bolster security in the sensitive Arctic region, especially after President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland, a part of NATO member Denmark.

Highlighting the growing defense challenges, Healey noted that Russia poses the most significant threat to Arctic and High North security since the Cold War. 'We see President Putin rapidly re-militarizing the area, including reopening Cold War-era bases,' Healey remarked, emphasizing the urgent need for NATO's strategic response.

Healey is scheduled to engage in discussions with NATO counterparts in Brussels, focusing on the Arctic mission against the backdrop of tension from Trump's remarks about European allies' efforts in securing Greenland. The UK government's move aligns with the largest increase in defense spending since the Cold War, aiming to shield Europe amidst proposed major military activities by the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force in the region.

