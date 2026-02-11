Hong Kong Court Convicts Activist's Father in National Security Case

In a high-profile case that has caught global attention, a Hong Kong court found Kwok Yin-sang guilty of national security violations on Wednesday. The conviction comes after Kwok sought to terminate his wanted daughter's insurance policy and withdraw its funds, an act seen as defiance against Hong Kong's stringent national security provisions.

Kwok, who is 68, becomes the first individual charged under Article 23 of the local national security law, for his dealings with the financial assets of his daughter, Anna Kwok. As a leader of the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council, Anna is a fugitive with a bounty set for her capture. The Hong Kong authorities accuse her of colluding with foreign entities.

Despite his claims of innocence and not testifying at trial, the court ruled against Kwok, invoking Article 23 to underline the illegal act of managing his daughter's insurance policy. Sentencing remains pending, and his bail conditions include a travel ban and limited communication, highlighting the complexities and familial impacts of Hong Kong's strict security laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)