Odisha Tightens Surrender Rules for Maoist Rebels
The Odisha government revised its surrender and rehabilitation policy for left-wing extremists, focusing specifically on Maoists. Updated guidelines include specific financial incentives based on rank and additional benefits for surrendering firearms. The policy extends to Maoists active both within and outside Odisha, resulting in 45 surrenders since its announcement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has updated its surrender and rehabilitation policy, specifically targeting Maoists to address ambiguities and encourage more surrenders.
The revised policy, effective since February, includes financial incentives based on rank and additional benefits for those who surrender firearms.
As of late 2025, the policy has led to 45 Maoist surrenders, furthering the state's efforts to maintain peace and security in affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)