Left Menu

Odisha Tightens Surrender Rules for Maoist Rebels

The Odisha government revised its surrender and rehabilitation policy for left-wing extremists, focusing specifically on Maoists. Updated guidelines include specific financial incentives based on rank and additional benefits for surrendering firearms. The policy extends to Maoists active both within and outside Odisha, resulting in 45 surrenders since its announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:53 IST
Odisha Tightens Surrender Rules for Maoist Rebels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has updated its surrender and rehabilitation policy, specifically targeting Maoists to address ambiguities and encourage more surrenders.

The revised policy, effective since February, includes financial incentives based on rank and additional benefits for those who surrender firearms.

As of late 2025, the policy has led to 45 Maoist surrenders, furthering the state's efforts to maintain peace and security in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Enhances Drone Detection Strategy

Europe Enhances Drone Detection Strategy

 Belgium
2
Tamil Nadu BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections

 India
3
Russia and the New START Treaty: A Bilateral Standoff

Russia and the New START Treaty: A Bilateral Standoff

 Russia
4
Delhi-NCR Tech Funding Reaches New Heights with Auto Tech Surge

Delhi-NCR Tech Funding Reaches New Heights with Auto Tech Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026